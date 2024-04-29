iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.08

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 22813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

