CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 1-Year High at $407.74

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $407.74 and last traded at $406.11, with a volume of 5712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $404.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.82.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,950,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

