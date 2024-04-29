First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.80

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 2684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 44.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 496,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 112,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

