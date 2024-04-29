goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$201.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$201.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.56.

TSE:GSY traded up C$3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$180.00. 20,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,015. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$180.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$166.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$150.91. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.5811069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

