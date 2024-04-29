CEEK VR Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $42.55 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,938.56 or 0.99988358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012343 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00102257 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05386413 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,740,738.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

