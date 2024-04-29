General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,850 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 3.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $1,989,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,204,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $115,123,000 after buying an additional 208,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. 6,892,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,325,674. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GM. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.