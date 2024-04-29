Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Lowered to $94.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

CAH has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.77. 829,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,745. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.85. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.