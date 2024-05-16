Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

BRCC stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.01. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts expect that BRC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

