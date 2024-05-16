Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of OXY opened at $63.41 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,697,000 after buying an additional 125,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

