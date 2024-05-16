Robert W. Baird Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $345.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $372.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $308.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a 1-year low of $276.36 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.63 and a 200 day moving average of $342.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

