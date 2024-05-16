Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

KWR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $184.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

