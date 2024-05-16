HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get HP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.