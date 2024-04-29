Bluesphere Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.20. 10,720,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,700,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

