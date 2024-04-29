Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $601,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.63. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.