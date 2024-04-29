McAdam LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

