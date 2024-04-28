Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 22.20. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

