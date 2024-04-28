Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 22.20. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.
About Zurich Insurance Group
