Short Interest in Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Grows By 200.0%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Kyushu Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KYSEY remained flat at $10.43 during trading on Friday. Kyushu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.
About Kyushu Electric Power
