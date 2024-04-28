Short Interest in Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Grows By 200.0%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kyushu Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KYSEY remained flat at $10.43 during trading on Friday. Kyushu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

About Kyushu Electric Power

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sales Business, Transmission and Distribution Business, ICT Services Business, Urban Development Business, Overseas Businesses, and Other Energy Services Business segments.

