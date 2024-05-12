The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Boosted by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $76.11 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,587 shares of company stock valued at $47,399,731. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

