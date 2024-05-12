Pecaut & CO. Trims Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CASY traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.61. The company had a trading volume of 231,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,373. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.67. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $337.78.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

