Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.21. 1,281,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,679. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

