Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.67. 4,750,616 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

