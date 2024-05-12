Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,270,000 after buying an additional 133,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

JCI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $65.59. 3,957,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547,311. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.