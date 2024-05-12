Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 11,721 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,141,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,508,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

