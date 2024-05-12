Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 166.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 162,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 559,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after acquiring an additional 95,629 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. 2,432,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.