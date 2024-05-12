Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,830 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $157.58. 984,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

