AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.5% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $253,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,438,000 after purchasing an additional 125,242 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $11.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $760.00. 2,082,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $761.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.52.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

