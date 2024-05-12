Pecaut & CO. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 1.3% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after buying an additional 483,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,536,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,045,000 after buying an additional 86,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.5 %

CP traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,577. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.