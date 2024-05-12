Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 266 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,684,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,122. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

