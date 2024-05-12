Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,788 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 222,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $96.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,890. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

