Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises about 0.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shell by 162.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,670 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the period. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SHEL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

