Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 203 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WCN stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $167.38. 678,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

