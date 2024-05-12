Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,548 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,548 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BDX traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,476. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

