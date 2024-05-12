Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $140.95. 1,339,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,067. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $219.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $137.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

