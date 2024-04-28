S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

S&P Global stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.78. 1,611,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,956. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.