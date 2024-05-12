Soundwatch Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Soundwatch Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,347,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.17. The stock had a trading volume of 718,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.64. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.32 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

