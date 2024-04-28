Richards Packaging Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Richards Packaging Income has a one year low of C$25.52 and a one year high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.85 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

