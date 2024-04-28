Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

