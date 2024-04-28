Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0363 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
