Sonen Capital LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sonen Capital LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $400.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $415.00.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

