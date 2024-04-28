Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 119,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 139,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

