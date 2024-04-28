Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 18.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp
Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.
