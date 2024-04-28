ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ONON. William Blair assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.13.

ONON stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 121.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. ON has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, research analysts expect that ON will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter worth $844,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the first quarter valued at about $7,937,000. California First Leasing Corp raised its position in ON by 179.3% during the first quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in ON by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ON by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

