My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $61,917.99 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000452 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011958 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

