Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 113.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 61,810 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 70.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

BMEA stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $382.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.33.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biomea Fusion



Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

