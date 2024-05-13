LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$0.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.90.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:LSPK opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. LifeSpeak has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.76.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

