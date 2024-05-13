ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.4 %

ALE opened at $63.20 on Monday. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ALLETE by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

