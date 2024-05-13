AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,740.00. Insiders acquired 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $885,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

ACQ opened at C$20.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.29. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$15.14 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$491.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 1.7208539 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

