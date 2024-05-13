Brokerages Set THG Plc (LON:THG) PT at GBX 71.17

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 71.60 ($0.90).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other THG news, insider Helen Jones purchased 30,000 shares of THG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($23,743.72). In related news, insider Helen Jones bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($23,743.72). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($251,256.28). 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THG opened at GBX 68.82 ($0.86) on Monday. THG has a 52 week low of GBX 55.80 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.25 ($1.39). The company has a market capitalization of £915.25 million, a P/E ratio of -360.00, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

