Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Target Price at $165.67

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,829 shares of company stock valued at $36,971,456. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 152,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $170.29 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $114.93 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $144.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

