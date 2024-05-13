Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Repsol Stock Performance
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
