Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$46.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.70.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of POW stock opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The firm has a market cap of C$23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. Analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

