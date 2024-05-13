TD Securities Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$38.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. National Bankshares raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.30.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$35.60 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.92.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

